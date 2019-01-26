Transcript for Government reopens after longest shutdown in US history

We'll begin with key parts of the U.S. Government finally and slowly going through the process of re-opening right now after the longest shutdown in American history. Overnight president trump signing legislation providing funding for three weeks giving Democrats and Republicans a chance to negotiate a deal on border security. The deal coming as the strain of the partial shutdown cost hundreds of flight delays and a ground stop at a major New York airport. The president may have been feeling the public pressure to reach a deal. And another source of pressure, some tough polling numbers, in fact, a new ABC news/"washington post" poll finds a majority of Americans blame president trump and Republicans in congress for the shutdown. That same poll finding the president's job approval rate falling from 41% in October to 37% this week. The lowest on record for any president after two years in office. We have team coverage this morning starting with ABC's white house correspondent Tara Palmeri. Good morning to you, Tara. Reporter: Good morning, Eva. The government may be open but the fight is far from over. The president's already threatening to close the government down again in three weeks if he doesn't get funding for the border wall. At the same time he's holding on to a more powerful option, that's declaring a national emergency so that he can bypass congress and build the wall himself. President trump ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. History. I am very proud to announce today that we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and re-open the federal government. Reporter: After 35 days of deadlock with Democrats over his demand for $5.7 billion for a border wall, trump conceding. The house and senate now passing a bill to re-open the government and the president finally signing it last night. But it's a short-term bill that doesn't pay for the wall. Just three weeks of funding. I have no complaint. We asked the president to open up government so we'd have time to have a debate on the best way to protect our border. Reporter: Air traffic controllers who were working without pay calling out of work en masse Friday causing flight delays. The staff shortage even causing a ground stop at New York's Laguardia airport. American to 970, I got a reroute. Reporter: Suggesting it cost at least $6 billion. More than the president's request for the border wall. Federal workers who death financial insecurity for the past month finally going to be paid. I will make sure that all employees receive their back pay very quickly or as soon as possible. Reporter: But trump warning the fight is not over. We're going to work with the Democrats. We're going to see, and if we can't do that, then we'll do -- obviously we're going to do the emergency because that's what it is. It is a national emergency. Reporter: Overnight responding to backlash from conservatives tweeting, this was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days if no deal is done, it's off to the races. The president's tical rivals relishing in his defeat and still saying no to a border wall. Are you no longer ruling out any money for the wall? Are you now -- Wait. Have I not been clear on a wall? Okay. No, I have been very clear on the wall. No one should ever underestimate the speaker as Donald Trump has learned. Our Democrats stayed totally unified. Reporter: Now, this isn't the first time that president trump lost to Nancy Pelosi this week. She refused to let him deliver the state of the union when the government was shut down. The date was originally scheduled for Tuesday and now they have to get together to agree on another date.

