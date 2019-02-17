Transcript for New Hampshire store clerk jumps into action to save truck driver

Now to a hero jumping into action to save a man's life. It's really incredible as surveillance captures the moment an employee went into first responder mode. Adrienne is here with what she's saying about this incredible rescue. Adrienne? Reporter: This is great video. This hero in the right place at the right time and she knew exactly what to do. Watch as the truck driver in this video collapses. That's David wood, the 29-year-old suffering a heart attack that could have been fatal. He was laying in the snow nearly eight minutes at a New Hampshire truck stop Wednesday before another truck driver called 911. Male, unconscious. Not sure if he's breathing. He's located outside. Reporter: A customer at the nearby Dunkin' donuts told employees they on the ground when a worker, April merchant ran outside to help. She began performing cpr which she said she learned from a course she took in college. I don't know what I would have done if I didn't take a cpr class. Reporter: Finally, David's pulse re April says she was overcome with emotion. I cried for, like, an hour. I cried for awhile after. Reporter: David is now in the hospital recovering. Though doctors are still trying to determine the cause of the heart attack, he's expected to be released soon. His mom says April is the reason her son is alive. I'm forever in her debt. Even the doctors said if she had not done that, he would not be with us, and I don't know what I would have done if I had lost my son. Reporter: She calls April their hero. Oh, I don't know about all that. Makes me anxious when people call me a hero because I just don't feel like I am. You know what? I think a lot of people would beg to differ. In fact, that truck driver, David, he has three children and a wife at home and his mom says, we don't know. We can't imagine a world without him in it. I'm impressed and I have taken cpr courses and I'm the official cpr guy for the 13th floor of this building. I didn't know that. So everybody on the 13th floor. I don't know how you remember everything because I feel like the information evaporates after awhile. I think that adrenaline kicks in and it triggers that memory. If you have taken those compression classes, you know, on the mannequin, I think that when time calls for it, you have got to do it. You're also saying that maybe I'm not smart enough? No. I'm honored to know the cpr guy from the 13th floor. I want to know who it is on my floor. I do too. I'll run down there with a defibrillator. By the way, mouth to mouth is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.