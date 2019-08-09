Transcript for First-hand look at the devastation in Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian

cooper getting a look at the damage done in the state. Thousands without electricity. One death reported, a 67-year-old who fell off the ladder while preparing for the storm. That storm traveling a thousand miles north to Nova Scotia slamming Canadians with 50-foot waves and winds powerful enough to turn a construction crane into a pile of twisted metal. In the Bahamas total devastation. Officials fear the death toll could be hundreds, if not thousands. Search and rescue efforts there intensify. ABC's Marcus Moore is there once again. Marcus, good morning. Reporter: Whit, good morning. The effort to evacuate storm survivors continued overnight. We have seen noticeable progress in getting men, women and children off the devastated islands. The work here in the Bahamas is far from over. This morning up to 10,000 people in abaco alone are in need of food, water and shelter. Bahamian emergency officials calling food distribution a challenge. Saying the water is unsafe for hygiene. The desperate search intensifying. Hundreds, if not thousands, missing buried in rubble. The death toll still sitting at 43. It's expected to increase drastically. We returned to marsh harbor where aid groups are aiding storm survivors. Look around here. You're just reminded of how far they have to go to rebuild all of this. It's like where do you begin. We reached the port and watched an effort to evacuate more survivors. This boat is here to take you to Nassau. Reporter: William stirrup leading the charge, managing a It's going. It's going. The best we can do under the circumstances. Reporter: Bahamian officials assuring Nassau can house the evacuees through shelter programs. The U.S. Also providing shelter. 1,100 bahamians docking in palm beach, Florida. Rescued via cruise ship. This mother of two boys desperate to get off the island. I tried to get on yesterday. Couldn't get on. I went to the airport. It was chaos. I couldn't get on. I said lord today has to be the day I get on this boat. Reporter: Later we board a boat and head for elbow key, a small island community left in ruins. I need supplies for my heavy equipment. Tires, plugs, diesel to keep the machines running. Reporter: They're not waiting for help to begin their recovery clearing roads on their own and rationing fuel until the island is back up running. They know this is still years away. Does it seem real to you? I'm actually telling myself you're going to wake up and it's all a dream. Reporter: The prime minister is expected to address the nation on Monday as this country tries to recover from this unprecedented storm. One of the things we've heard from so many people is they have lost everything and they have no idea what is next for their families. Whit? Devastation so wide spread. Marcus Moore once again for us in the Bahamas. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.