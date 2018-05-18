Hawaii volcano eruption sends ash in air

More
Officials handed out 18,000 "ash masks" to residents still on Hawaii's Big Island.
1:40 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii volcano eruption sends ash in air

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55256118,"title":"Hawaii volcano eruption sends ash in air","duration":"1:40","description":"Officials handed out 18,000 \"ash masks\" to residents still on Hawaii's Big Island.","url":"/GMA/News/video/hawaii-volcano-eruption-sends-ash-air-55256118","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.