Hawaii volcano eruption: What are warning signs?

More
ABC News' Rob Marciano reports on what to watch for with the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.
1:12 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hawaii volcano eruption: What are warning signs?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54931152,"title":"Hawaii volcano eruption: What are warning signs?","duration":"1:12","description":"ABC News' Rob Marciano reports on what to watch for with the eruption of the Kilauea volcano.","url":"/GMA/News/video/hawaii-volcano-eruption-warning-signs-54931152","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.