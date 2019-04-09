Transcript for Hurricane Dorian makes its way up US East Coast

We want to get right to hurricane Dorian this Wednesday morning. It's making its way up the east coast. That's a live look at Melbourne, Florida, where winds gusted near 60 miles an hour overnight. A look at the sat right right now. Dorian moving north and warning about a life-threatening storm surge and this morning there is utter devastation in the Bahamas where it made landfall three times as a category 5 storm. Three times. Here's what we know right now, Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia all are under states of emergency. The storm is now a category 2 hurricane with winds hitting 105 miles per hour. We have team coverage of this expanding and still powerful storm and ginger starts us off with the latest from Jupiter, Florida. Good morning, ginger. Good morning, robin. Just to our north, smyrna beach clocked a 69-mile-per-hour gust overnight and we have gusts happening right now with that storm that is parked off the coast of Florida. These tropical storm force winds reach 175 miles outside of the center so even Orlando got into some of those outer bands. Look what we're most concerned about, Charleston, it's Wilmington, it's the outer Thursday into Friday, that's the timing for you. It will get way too close for comfort. Let me time it all out. I'll start with the possibilities of gusts in Savannah at 92 by tomorrow morning, Charleston will be up to 42. Look how close the eye rides along the Carolina coast. This is through Thursday 11:00 P.M. Wilmington starts to see some gusts to 50 and could make a landfall in the outer banks as we head into Friday morning so we're watching this as it hugs Aloan the coast. 5 to 8 feet along the south Carolina coast, 4 to 7 feet for Charleston. I, of course, will not be staying here. We have regained a bunch of beach because offinsure winds. You see the edge of those clouds. That's the edge of the core of Dorian so I'll head up to south Carolina to cover the rest. Back to you. Travel safe. Dorian is finally moving away from the Bahamas.

