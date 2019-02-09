Transcript for Dorian wreaks havoc on Labor Day travel

As that storm moves toward the U.S. It's already disrupting travel. Moren a thousand flights canceled and at least four airports are closing because of Dorian. Kaylee Hartung is at the airport there in Jacksonville. Good morning, Kaylee. Reporter: Good morning, Cecilia. It is a race against the clock at airports along Florida's east coast as people try to get out of the storm zone as Dorian approaches. At noon today, flights out of ft. Lauderdale international and Orlando Melbourne international will come to a halt. More than 500 flights have already been canceled out of ft. Lauderdale. That is the greatest share of the more than 1,000 flights canceled nationwide. As the form move past the Bahamas and towards us they'll check out the damage. They're hoping to re-open the Nassau airport today. With millions evacuating airlines, they are capping flight prices to help people get out of the storm a path and offering travel waivers. Here in Florida in Georgia and the Carolinas, people are reminded to check with your airlines before you head to the airport. Guys. Okay, Kaylee, thanks very much.

