Transcript for Hurricane Willa set to make landfall in Mexico as Cat 4

They really are. That monster hurricane bearing down on Mexico, Willa, is an extremely dangerous storm expected to make landfall this afternoon. Ginger is tracking it. As you've been telling us it is bringing new flooding fears to Texas. Look at these images. These are grocery stores in Texas. The city of Austin itself has lines with people trying to get water because they're under a boil water notice from flooding last week and now Willa going to bring more rain there. Not this much rain, but, gosh, this is in Mexico. An American group sent those images to us. It will make landfall after passing by east los MARIA it will make landfall and by the time it sheds through the mountains, it won't be wind anymore. Just rain with a little trough that comes in, brings up to 4 inch, not just in Texas but over to Louisiana and Mississippi. Robin. All right, ginger, thank you.

