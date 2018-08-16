Transcript for Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, daughters

Now to that stunning turn in the breakingews in the case of a missing mother and her two young daughters. Their father pleading for their safe return, but this morning he's the one in custody. ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Colorado with the latest. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. Just a few hours ago police thought they'd still be able to find those little girls and their mother until an overnight arrest and an alleged confession. Overnight, police towing this truck and collecting evidence at the home of a man arrested for the murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters. Heartbreaking outcome to the story we've been tracking all week, the arrest of a father. Reporter: Two law enforcement sources say Chris Watts allegedly confessed to killing 34-year-old Shannon Watts and their daughters Celeste and Bella. Shannon, who was 15 weeks pregnant, missed a doctor's appointment. A panicked friend called police. I'm just concerned. Shannon, if you're hearing this or you're out there, please, please let somebody know you're okay. Reporter: Chris Watts went on TV Tuesday. If somebody has her, just please bring her back. I just want them back. I just want them to come back, and if they're not safe right now that's what's tearing me apart. If they are safe, they're coming back. But if they're not, this has got to stop, like somebody has to come forward. Reporter: Admitting he and Shannon exchanged words before the disappearance but insisted -- It wasn't an argument. We had an emotional conversation but I'll leave it at that. Reporter: 24 hours later he was in custody. The real key is going to be what was going on in the relationship, what would be his motive. Reporter: Watts allegedly told investigators he will lead them to the bodies. He is now in jail awaiting charges. Michael. Definitely a stunning turn there, Clayton. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.