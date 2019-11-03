Transcript for Hush money for Stormy Daniels 'political': Lawyer

Not likely to stop him. Thank you, Mary. Cecilia? The exclusive with the attorney who negotiated the hush money payments for stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougall. He sat down to talk with our Tom Reporter: House investigators want to speak with this attorney. This after he spent 15 hours with federal prosecutors investigating Michael Cohen and the president. He says initially Michael Cohen missed a payment. He made the payment after the access Hollywood tape. It was supposed to be the easiest deal in the history of man. Reporter: That's Keith Davidson. The man who just before the presidential election negotiated the mush money deals on behalf of stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougal for their affairs with Donald Trump. For monthseses, he dealt with Michael Cohen. You built a relationship with Michael Cohen. A confidant at times? In a very large sense. You wanted to work in the white house. No, sir. You didn't get bought to the dance. I didn't want to go to the white house. Reporter: Davidson says right after the election, Cohen was certain he was in line for top positions. And he became irate at inauguration time when he learned there were no prospects. Congratulations, Mr. President. He confided in me that he was just beside himself and in his words, he said, can you Believe it? I just can't Believe can you been blp believe after everything I have doing he's not taking me to Washington? He felt it was a personal embarrassment for him. He was -- um -- rejected. Reporter: After all, everything done included the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels. Days before the election. And now, for the first time, Davidson is revealing what he things forced Cohen and trump to pay up. Grab them by the . Do anything. The "Access Hollywood" tape was the factor that made this happen. It defeats the argument that this was done for purely personal reasons and that this was, in fact, done for political reason. After the access HOL hiwood tape that something like this could be the straw that broke the camel's back. Reporter: Davidon saying Cohen was upset that trump didn't reimburse him right away. He did confide in me can you Believe it, that son of a Never paid me back. Reporter: He said he did event eventually pay him back. Do you think if they were not silenced with hush payments if Donald Trump would have won the election? I have no idea. Reporter: Have you thought about it? Has it kept you up at night? A little bit. Yes. Reporter: Both women retained new attorneys and claimed Davidson colluded with Cohen in the hush money deals. He said it's entirely false. The idea that he was cleaning up trump's messes could not be farther than the truth. Has that every kept you up at night?

