Transcript for Impressive 11-year-old boy genius starts first semester in college

Let me give you a story that will warm your heart. A child prodigy is making history. While most 11-year-olds would be content to get the latest iPhone maybe, this preteen is doing big things, making history as he enters college on a free ride. Reporter: He is an incoming freshman majoring in physics and he is only 11. I am very excited. So I have been waiting for this for a long, long, long time. Reporter: Elijah precciely is the youngest person ever to receive a full scholarship to southern university, a historically black college in Baton Rouge. He's just starting his first semester with much older classmates. He was always engaged, always teaching the class, you know, which was surprising. He knew way more than a lot of students. What really strikes me is when some people think that I'm 15. All right. Either I'm a tall 11-year-old or a short 15-year-old. Reporter: A sense of humor and a sense of discipline beyond his years. The university says, even a genius needs guidance and support. He is more than just a student. He's more than just a prodigy and he's going to fit in very well as he already does here at southern university. Reporter: Already an inspiration on and off campus. You have to have a mindset to actually know, hey. I have to learn this. My life depends on it. Act like your life depends on it because it does. When you learn, you have increased your life. When he said that, I actually was inspired. I said, you know what? Am I learning at this time in my life like my life depended on it? It's a beautiful statement and it's something that hopefully will inspire a lot more people. In addition to his studies, Elijah finds time to run a weekly radio show, and he says about college, this is my environment. I love to be here on campus. I love to learn. Future president of the United States. I think so. Or the next Tony Robbins. I picture myself at 11 years old though. Nowhere close. Not even when I was 18 I think would I match up with Elijah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.