Transcript for IndyCar driver who survived fiery crash hopes to walk at his wedding

George, nothing is stopping us. The cold can't stop us and B coming up. A serious spine injury left this race car unable to drive. Paula sat down with Robert hen his fiancee since the accident. They touch. Oh, my. Reporter: You're watching a terrifying crash that could have been deadly. 29-year-old indycar driver Robert Wickens coming around a turn crashing into a wall. The fence and another car at a race last August. Wickens was air-lifted to the hospital breaking his leg, arms, ribs and fracturing his spine. Have you gone back and watched the crash? I have. The accident started at 212 miles an hour. For how I felt at the time I thought it was going to be something, you know, even worse. Reporter: His fiancee watched the crash on TV. When did you realize the severe weather -- severity? They said he's paralyzed. They didn't even know if he was going to make it. And -- Reporter: Doctors didn't know if Wickens would ever walk again. You can do it. Reporter: But he has been determined, focused on recovery with two specific milestones in mind. Your wedding is in September. Yeah. How important is it not only for you to walk but dance at the wedding. More important to walk, I would say. I was they have a good dancer. Goal number two is to see if I'm fit enough to try to get back in an indycar for the 2020 season. Reporter: Wickens is making huge strides in the six short months since his accident. Now standing on his own walking with a walker. I am on my way. Reporter: Even pedaling on a bike. No hesitancy to get back in a car for you especially considering that you almost died. Not that I know of. Maybe I take half a lap and like, nope, nope, nope. Done. Not for me. Yeah. But I really don't see that happening. Reporter: For "Good morning America," I'm Paula Faris, ABC news, Denver. What a great attitude he has.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.