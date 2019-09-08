Transcript for Inside new immigrant holding center in Yuma

President trump named a new acting director of national intelligence to replace Dan coats stepping down. Joseph Maguire is currently the director of the national counterterrorism center. Last week the president dropped his plan to nominate congressman John Ratcliffe over concerns about his qualifications and questions about whether he exaggerated his experience as a federal prosecutor. President trump tweeted he has no doubt that Maguire will do a great job. Now to the battle at the border and new developments in sweeping raids in Mississippi. The trump administration is defending those videos that show crying children left behind after their parents were swept up in the largest single state raid in history. Will Carr spoke with the homeland security chief and, will, some of those picked up in the raids have been released but not all of those kids have been reunited? Reporter: That's right, Cecilia, and the facing secretary tells me it is a top priority to reunite those families. He also tells me we're sill in a crisis after we saw after the raids heartbreaking moments. My dad didn't nothing. He's not a criminal. Reporter: Overnight some parents released after I.C.E. Raids captured more than 60 migrants separating families on the first day of school. What would you say to that little girl? Obviously the impact of the law can be devastating for families and so what I would say is I.C.E. Will go through a case-by-case process if she needs that parent tonight. Reporter: Kevin mcaleenan says at least 40% of those arrested have been reunited with their families. It is really challenging situation. We've got very vulnerable laws that invite families and kids to make that dangerous jumpry. Reporter: As families cross the border many detention centers have been overwhelmed and the inspector general released a scathing report calling one facility a ticking time bomb since the numbers in detention have dropped significantly. That's in part thanks to new facilities. For the first time ABC news got unprecedented access inside observing clean showers, food and medical treatments. This as mcaleenan is focused on solving problems at the border, not the political rhetoric coming out of Washington. President trump said immigrants are invading the United States. It's a sentiment we heard in the El Paso shooter's manifesto as well. Would you agree? Is there that's not a term that we would use at cbp. We have seen a flow that is beyond anything in the last decade. Reporter: I also asked him about decriminalizing border crossings. He said that would not be helpful and would only invite more to cross during a humanitarian crisis. Now to the urgent manhunt for an escaped convict in Tennessee

