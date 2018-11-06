Inside Kim Jong Un's strategy for Trump meeting

More
ABC News' Martha Raddatz and President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert analyze the high stakes of the leaders' one-on-one meeting in Singapore.
4:52 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Kim Jong Un's strategy for Trump meeting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55802122,"title":"Inside Kim Jong Un's strategy for Trump meeting","duration":"4:52","description":"ABC News' Martha Raddatz and President Trump's former Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert analyze the high stakes of the leaders' one-on-one meeting in Singapore.","url":"/GMA/News/video/inside-kim-jong-uns-strategy-trump-meeting-55802122","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.