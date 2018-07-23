Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy

More
Authorities are recovering wreckage from the lake near Branson, Missouri, to try and determine if they should pursue criminal charges in the accident that killed 17 people.
1:11 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56753801,"title":"Investigators recover data box in duck boat tragedy","duration":"1:11","description":"Authorities are recovering wreckage from the lake near Branson, Missouri, to try and determine if they should pursue criminal charges in the accident that killed 17 people.","url":"/GMA/News/video/investigators-recover-data-box-duck-boat-tragedy-56753801","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.