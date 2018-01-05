Transcript for Israel prime minister says 'Iran lied'

We'll head overseas for a dramatic claim about Iran's nuclear program. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed documents which he says are proof that Iran lied about pursuing nuclear weapons. That's just days before president trump's deadline to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz joins us with details. Good morning, Martha. Reporter: Good morning, George. Not only was the presentation dramatic with movie screen-sized graphics but the way the Israelis got these documents was dramatic as well reportedly in a secret mission in January with Israeli spies seizing them in an overnight raid on a warehouse right in Iran's capital but the bottom line, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu proves Iran lied about its nuclear program but they predate the nuclear deal of 2015. In fact, the white house quietly corrected a statement last night saying the documents show the Iranians had a clandestine nuclear program instead of have such a program but Mike Pompeo, the new secretary of state, says it still shows that the Iranians did not enter the agreement in good faith and we have heard again and again the president say what a bad deal it is, George. As you point out it does not show Iran is violating the deal. The president set his own deadline for may 12th to decide what to do and could have an impact on what's going on with the potential summit with north Korea and their nuclear program now and the president clearly saying where he wants this meeting to be. Reporter: He does, George. You know, Kim Jong-un must be asking himself can you trust a country that signs a deal and then rips it up? On the other hand it wasn't president trump who signed the Iran deal, so this could serve as a warning to Kim that if trump makes a deal with you, you better keep your end of the bargain, George. Okay, Martha Raddatz, thanks

