Transcript for Ivanka Trump allegedly sent White House emails from personal account: Report

news. A federal judge ruled against president trump barring his administration from refusing to process asylum requests from those who cross the border illegally. Cecilia Vega has the latest. Reporter: Good morning. This is at least a temporary blow to the president's plan. You'll remember he started floating this idea just days before the midterms as that caravan of mostly impoverished migrants made their way through headed towards the border. The order the president signed blocked anyone who didn't enter through a legal port of entry from making an asylum claim. Critics said it was illegal and amounted to overreach by the president and so here we are this morning, George, the order from the judge applies nationally and will stay this effect until the case is decided by a court. Yeah, they'll have to have a permanent ruling. Also, new questions for ivanka Trump after a "Washington post" report that she used her private email account for official business and that has echoes of Hillary Clinton that the president still talks about. Feels like 2016 campaign deja Vu all over again. The irony is not lost on the critics of this white house. Here we are talking about the president's own daughter and, of course, his senior adviser here in the west wing now caught up in the controversy over the use of private email for official business. This morning, Ivanka Trump under fire accused of doing exactly what her father campaigned against using a private email account to conduct government business. Crooked Hillary Clinton bleached and deleted 33,000 emails. Reporter: According to "The Washington post," the first daughter and senior adviser to the president used a personal account last year to send hundreds of emails, many of them in violation of federal records rules. Newly released emails obtained by a liberal watchdog group shows her contacting cabinet members including Betsy Devos to discuss likes like workforce development, small business administration chief Linda Mcmahon looking for opportunities to collaborate and the treasury secretary's chief of staff requesting feedback and input. Overnight Ivanka Trump's legal team released a statement saying while transitioning into government Ms. Trump sometimes used her private account almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family. Critics calling it hypocritical given the constant drumbeat from then candidate trump. She routinely sent classified emails on an insecure private server that could be easily hacked by hostile foreign agents. Reporter: However, an FBI investigation determined that Clinton should not face criminal charges. Ivanka Trump's defense, her team says she did not create a private server in her house or office. There was never classified information transmitted. The account was never transferred or housed at trump organization. No emails were ever deleted. Now, one important point we need to make mere, the "The Washington post" says the white house counsel did not have access to Ivanka Trump's personal email so it was her lawyer who determined which emails he considered to be official government business. Now to the new trouble for

