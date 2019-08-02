Transcript for Ivanka Trump: 'Zero concern' about special counsel

We'll begin with our exclusive interview with ivanka Trump. The first daughr is spearheading a new white house initiative to help tens of millions of women in the developing world and sat down with Abby huntsman from "The view" who is here. She's not only first daughter but senior white house adviser. She doesn't do a lot of interviews as you know so obviously this was for the initiative and there was nothing off limbs in this conversation. Ivanka Trump talking about the Russia investigation, the very personal attacks she's had to endure and, of course, making quite a telling remark about when she goes public with those opinion take a look. State of the union a couple of days ago. Yeah. One of the biggest moment was seeing how many women are in congress and there was that moment when the president cheered them on but a lot them, Democrats, ran against his policies. Were they cheering with him or in spite of him? Well, I think they were proud of themselves as they should be. Everyone fought a hard race and they won. They earned their seat at the state of the union and I think we should always celebrate the inclusion of more voices in congress. So I think it was a beautif moment. The state of the union also marked a big momentor ivanka personally, that night the announcement of a plan she spent two years spearheading. We're launching the first ever governmentwide initiative focused on economic empowerment for women. Reporter: The goal to help 50 million women in the developing world by 2025. This is first ever umbrella approach, all of government approach to saying we know it is smart to invest in women in the developing world. We know it's smart to unleash their potential. It's a good use of development dollars. Let's coordinate all the work that's being done across the U.S. Government. You know you'll have people watching, say, this sounds great. Everyone can get behind women empowerment but how does ivanka Trump reconcile pushing an initiative to empower women with policies from the white house like separation of families that was such an emotional thing to go through? It was last spring the administration's decision to prosecute every adult that crossed the southern border illegally led to the separation of nearly 3,000 children from their families. President trump told lawmakers ivanka showed him photos of children in detention centers and it was her that encouraged him to end the zero tolerance policy. My job as a member of this administration is not to share my viewpoint when they diverge. Subsequently I was asked the question and gave an answer but my role in this regard is not to -- is not president of all women's issues or running all women's issues across the united States government. Do you wish that maybe you had spoken publicly to the American people? I think that when you hear me start to speak publicly on an issue that's active, it's because my voice isn't being heard privately. The Mueller investigation sounds like it's coming to an end at some point soon. You said before, nothing concerns you. No. Some of the president's former aides have now been charged and people are saying, look, the walls are closing in. Sitting here now knowing it is almost over, are you concerned about anyone in your life that you love -- No. -- Being involved. There's nothing there. Yet, it's created week and weeks and months of headlines, so, no, I have zero concern. Another headline making news, a controversial new art exhibit in Washington, D.C. That invites people to essentially throw crumbs at a model that resembles you as she vacuums the crumbs up. When you see this, how ds it make you feel. Well, I think it's a very sexist representation of a woman but what bothered me about this image is that they hired a 16-year-old girl to stand there and have crumbs thrown at her for two hours a day for a couple of months. So I have a real problem with that and that was what infuriated me more than anything. We started talking about women. When you think about the initiative that you really launched today, who are the women that come to mind that are your heros? Oh, wow, so many women inspire me. The women I meet when I travel. Is Melania one when you think about women that you look up to? Melania is amazing. I've known Melania since I was 16 years old. My mother, my grandmother, got bless her, she's 92 years old and lives with me half the year and in the Czech Republic for half the year so I have tremendous people in my mily I admire deeply. She used to enjoy sharing images of her children but now wants to shield them from the negativity. Something we can relate to. I grew up in politics. My dad is now ambassador to Russia. I understand that cute city. I don't imagine you'll hear from her a lot more. She talks about her passion is policy behind closed door. She kind of comes out for the initiatives but plays a big role behind the scenes and wants more of that to be private. When you see anything bipartisan happening, whether it's criminal justice reform, human trafficking, that is myself and my 4us working behind the scenes. That's what we're doing and that's the impact we'll have, so, again, she doesn't love she's interviews, but she's a senior adviser so it's imptant for the country to hear from her and ask some of these tough questions but she's in a difficult role. You'll show a lot more on "The view." The trump Moscow project. We'll have part of that. The leaking in the white house, how is that still going on two years later, that and much more at 11:00 A.M. On "The view." Great interview. Chilling confession.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.