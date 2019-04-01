Transcript for John Wayne Bobbitt tells his side of notorious incident after 25 years

We are back now with that ABC news exclusive on the story that captivated the country 25 years ago. Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt, now in the wake of the me too movement he's sitting down and he's telling his side of the story and what led up to that notorious incident and, Amy, you are here with all of it. Good morning. Can you believe it's been 25 years since this case grabbed national headlines with Lorena's allegations of sexual and physical abuse leading up to that stunning attack, the rise of the me too move many has put a spotlight on the issue so I sat down with John Wayne Bobbitt to hear his perspective. Now more than two decades after that infamous night. It's a story that deeply fascinated the nation and deeply divided men and women. Lorena Bobbitt. Lorena Bobbitt. Court case attracted international attention. Reporter: 24-year-old Lorena Bobbitt claiming she suffered years of abuse attacking her husband while he says he was sleeping. When I sprung up and I was bleeding I was applying pressure, then immediately I thought it was something out of a horror movie. It was a nightmare but it was real. It turned intoreality. Horrified. Terrified. Reporter: 25 years later John sitting down with ABC news denying he ever abused his now ex-wife saying she was upset because he wanted a divorce. It hit her like a ton of bricks, she was crying, begging, didn't believe in divorce but it's pointless. I mean, what's the point in staying married? You're not happy. I'm not happy. Reporter: In an interview in 1993 she called the violence began early. How often did you say no to his sexual advances did he physically and sexually abuse you. It was frequently. It was every time he will hit me he will just try to force me into the sex again. She punched me. She punched you. How often did she hit you? A lot. Lorena has said that you were physically abusive to her. Yeah, well, it's easy to turn things around. Like I say she's physically abusive to me. She never went to the hospital. Never had anything seriously wrong with her. A lot of turmoil. It wasn't like we were out to kill each other. You never fought back. Tried to subdue her or restrain her, not to hit her, I mean. If we get into a fight and you jump on me and start hitting me and I try to subdue you you'll end up getting some type of injury like a bruise or fat lip. What's your definition of spousal abuse. It could be anything. It could be punching a hole in the wall. Verbal abuse. Did you do any of those things in moments of anger, did you push her, shove her? Yeah, we fought. But that's not spousal abuse? I think that's fighting with each other. Did it leave marks when you restrained her? Of course, I may have marks on me but I didn't flaunt them. Reporter: Both bobbitts went to trial. John in November 1993 and was found not guilty of marital sexual assault. Lorena just two months later reason of insanity. John Wayne Bobbitt, how would you describe yourself? Cool, calm, collected, peaceful. I don't like violence. You know, I don't believe in violence. Now tonight Bobbitt talks about his health now and we will also hear from the doctor who performed that surgery, one of the first surgeries of its kind. Maybe the only surgery of its kind that we've ever reported on. George, I know you want to say something right now.o much running through my head. I'm going to save all of you from that. You can watch it all on the special two-hour "20/20" event, love hurts literally tonight at 9:00 eastern right here on ABC.

