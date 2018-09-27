Transcript for Kavanaugh: 'This has destroyed my family'

This is a circus. The consequences. Won't stand long past my nomination. The consequences will be with us for decades. I've never sexually assault the doctor Ford. Or any one the day after the allegation appeared I told this committee. That I wanted to hearing as soon as possible. To clear my name. I demanded a hearing for the very next day. Unfortunately. It took the committee ten days. To get to this hearing. In those ten long days. As was predictable. And as I predicted. My family and my name. Have been totally and permanently destroyed. Like vicious and false additional accusations. I was not at the party described by doctor Ford. This confirmation process has become a national disgrace. This whole two week effort has been a calculated. And orchestrated. Political hit. Fuel to an apparent pen op anger about president trump in the 2016. Election. Fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record. Revenge on behalf of the clintons. And millions of dollars in money from outside left wing opposition groups. I intend no ill will sit doctor Ford in her feet and one. The other night actually in my daughter Liza said their prayers. In little lives all ten years old. Sad actually we should pray for the woman. A lot of wisdom from a Ted murals. We mean we mean no oil oil.

