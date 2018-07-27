Kids find and return wallet with $700 cash

More
A man posted a video from his smart doorbell of three kids who returned his lost wallet and it has been seen on Facebook more than 100,000 times.
1:00 | 07/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kids find and return wallet with $700 cash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56861736,"title":"Kids find and return wallet with $700 cash","duration":"1:00","description":"A man posted a video from his smart doorbell of three kids who returned his lost wallet and it has been seen on Facebook more than 100,000 times. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/kids-find-return-wallet-700-cash-56861736","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.