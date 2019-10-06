Transcript for 2 kids hurt after wind sends trampoline flying

Now to you a wild ride that was caught on camera. A backyard trampoline in a blast of wind send flying over a wall with two young boys on top. Gio Benitez is here with more. Wrun of the boy wurs seriously injured. Reporter: The two boys now saying it happened so fast, they don't even remember being in the air. They just remember hitting the ground. At first glance, kit be a scene from a backyard barbecue bch but look closer that is Gavin and his friend jumping on a trampoline when suddenly a strong gust of wind sends the trampoline and the boys flying 50 feet over this brick wall and into the street. We just saw the gust of wind and thought it was over. Then, it just came at us and flipped us over the wall. It happened in the blink of an eye. And yeah -- I happened super quick. Home surveillance video capturing him hobbling to the front door screaming for his father while his friend lay on the sidewalk in pain. I went up to Rhode and he was super scared. Ambulances rushing the boys to the hospital. Rhode suffering from back pain. The trampoline is moving. Reporter: As we have seen in the past, severe weather and winds can send trampolines spiraling in the air. Experts recommend keeping them chained down. A lesson that Gavin's father learned the hard way. In the future, I'm not putting it up again until I have a way to secure it. To make Thur this thing is nailed down. Reporter: Clearly, both boys are recovering this morning. We saw there they are doing well. Despite everything that happened, both say they will back on a trampoline soon. They just want to make sure that trampoline is tied down. You never known with a gust of wind. Yeah, something like that. 30 miles per hour or something,

