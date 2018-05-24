Kushner has security clearance restored

Jared Kushner had his top secret security clearance restored after months in limbo and a second, extensive interview with special counsel Robert Mueller.
1:40 | 05/24/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Kushner has security clearance restored

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

