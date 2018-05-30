Transcript for Lava flows cut off critical access point

charge again. Now Hawaii. New concerns from that volcano lava flows CING a highway cutting off a criticalccs point. Ab whit Johnsons on hawa land. Gomorning, whit. Reporteood morning to you. Yo see and hear this incredibleava fountain bung a couple hundred feet their from the Earth. This is coming from fissure numb8. We've been watching itr the past few days. Is is the M activeve seen Ito far. Beneath it a river of . In some place movingp to 500 yards per hour. Compare that to ear stages in thiuption where the lava wasing just 13 feet per hour. Now,ai cou is now reporting at L 75omes destroyed. That's from 51 hopes just a day ago. Officialsupdating their accounting. Also a tracemount of volcanic haze I blowing all the way to guam.arly 4,000 miles away from the big island according to the national weathservice. And the lavlows continue to cause problems for evacuations. It crossed highway 132. That a critical access point making it toughor people to get out. Guys, back to you. Right, whit, long way from that being over

