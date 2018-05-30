Lava flows cut off critical access point

More
The lava flow in Hawaii continues to pose a problem for evacuations as roads are getting cut off and entire city blocks are covered.
1:10 | 05/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lava flows cut off critical access point
charge again. Now Hawaii. New concerns from that volcano lava flows CING a highway cutting off a criticalccs point. Ab whit Johnsons on hawa land. Gomorning, whit. Reporteood morning to you. Yo see and hear this incredibleava fountain bung a couple hundred feet their from the Earth. This is coming from fissure numb8. We've been watching itr the past few days. Is is the M activeve seen Ito far. Beneath it a river of . In some place movingp to 500 yards per hour. Compare that to ear stages in thiuption where the lava wasing just 13 feet per hour. Now,ai cou is now reporting at L 75omes destroyed. That's from 51 hopes just a day ago. Officialsupdating their accounting. Also a tracemount of volcanic haze I blowing all the way to guam.arly 4,000 miles away from the big island according to the national weathservice. And the lavlows continue to cause problems for evacuations. It crossed highway 132. That a critical access point making it toughor people to get out. Guys, back to you. Right, whit, long way from that being over

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55527881,"title":"Lava flows cut off critical access point","duration":"1:10","description":"The lava flow in Hawaii continues to pose a problem for evacuations as roads are getting cut off and entire city blocks are covered.","url":"/GMA/News/video/lava-flows-cut-off-critical-access-point-55527881","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.