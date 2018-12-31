Lion escapes zoo enclosure, kills 22-year-old intern

A team was carrying out a "routine enclosure cleaning" at the Conservators Center in Burlington, North Carolina, when a lion left the locked space and killed intern Alexandra Black, 22.
3:04 | 12/31/18

