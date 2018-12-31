{"id":60088201,"title":"Lion escapes zoo enclosure, kills 22-year-old intern ","duration":"3:04","description":"A team was carrying out a \"routine enclosure cleaning\" at the Conservators Center in Burlington, North Carolina, when a lion left the locked space and killed intern Alexandra Black, 22. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/lion-escapes-zoo-enclosure-kills-22-year-intern-60088201","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}