Man accidentally shot by dancing off-duty FBI agent speaks out

Tom Reddington, 24, said he has "a swelling, aching pain" in his calf after suffering a bullet wound when off-duty FBI agent Chase Bishop, 29, accidentally discharged his gun while dancing.
3:22 | 06/07/18

