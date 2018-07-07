{"id":56424537,"title":"Man accused of racial profiling after calling police on black family at private pool","duration":"2:34","description":"Adam Bloom was fired from his job after he was seen on a viral video demanding Jasmine Edwards show ID to use her private community pool.","url":"/GMA/News/video/man-accused-racial-profiling-calling-police-black-family-56424537","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}