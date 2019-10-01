Man accused of stealing roommate's winning $10M lotto ticket

More
The alleged plot was revealed when the real winner brought his scratch-off ticket to claim the prize and lottery officials told him it was a fake, according to police.
2:03 | 01/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man accused of stealing roommate's winning $10M lotto ticket

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60282589,"title":"Man accused of stealing roommate's winning $10M lotto ticket","duration":"2:03","description":"The alleged plot was revealed when the real winner brought his scratch-off ticket to claim the prize and lottery officials told him it was a fake, according to police.","url":"/GMA/News/video/man-accused-stealing-roommates-winning-10m-lotto-ticket-60282589","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.