Transcript for Man arrested in string of high-profile celebrity burglaries

Thank you so much, Clayton. That arrest in a spring of high-profile burglaries in los Angeles. A 32-year-old man accused of targeting celebrities taking millions in fine wine, jewelry and art. Our chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in L.A. With the story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, George. The LAPD telling me they blasted out the suspect's mug shot and overnight multiple new victims came forward. Now, they do acknowledge that the suspect was slick, that he made a career out of his caper and somehow managed to fly under the radar for years. Millions of dollars of Hollywood bling. Police blame 32-year-old Benjamin Ackerman for at least a dozen heists with one major commonality. Ackerman targeted high-end celebrity homes for sale or being shown during open house appointments. Reporter: Among the victim, usher, Adam lambert whose homes were up for sale. The LAPD says Ackerman would pose as a realtor, roll up to open houses in a fancy car, sign in using his middle name and then come back later and wipe them all out. When he showed up he was dressed to the nines. He acted the part. He was very slick. He appears to be very fluent with computers and technology and knowing how to manipulate those. Reporter: His string almost like an hodgeage to the real-life crime spree turned Hollywood blockbuster "The bling ring." After executing a search warrant in September 2018 on his home and storage unit, police say they found thousands of items they suspect were stolen. So many they set up a website to catalog them all. We have diamond necklaces. We have to see what type of diamonds they are, whose they are and the actual value. Reporter: 47 pages of jewelry which included Rolex and Cartier watches, diamonds, gold and pearls. 24 pages of just stolen wine. Up to 900 bottles. There were designer shoes, bags, guitars, crystals, art, even sports memorabilia like this Tom Brady playing card. Now, police here telling me that complicating their investigation is that Ackerman somehow disabled security systems. Cameras going black for hours at a time and apparently stole so much loot that they believe he had an accomplice. It is important to note that he is out on a $1 million bail and has not yet been charged with a single crime. George. Matt Gutman, thanks very

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.