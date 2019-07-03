Transcript for Man describes surviving blizzard on Taco Bell hot sauce

We are back with the man who survived five days trapped in a snornl get this with the help of taco bell hot sauce and T.J. Holmes has the story. All right, George, most of us think about what's in the center console or the side door panels or the glove compartment of your car, probably old hot sauce pack, ketchup, mustard, soy sauce. Maybe that's been in there for years. Normally you wouldn't want to touch it but if you're stuck in a snowstorm for five days you reach in and find some taco bell hot sauce, you do what you got to do. That fire sauce in those little red packs is getting credit for helping sustain a man's spirits in his most dire moment. Found some taco bell sauce in the driver's side door, packets of fire sauce, that was for sure like the only thing in the trunk. Reporter: Jeremy first realized he was in trouble when his SUV became engorged in two feet of snow and desperate to find help and used zip ties to scrap his rack to his feet and started the trek. Another incoming blizzard forced Taylor and his dog back to the vehicle and found themselves trapped by a cave of snow and ice. Ali did all right. I didn't have anything. The only thing I did right was staying with the car once I realized I couldn't make it out. He's been out here since Sunday with some taco bell packet. Reporter: Water, tomato puree and maltodextr. N gave him a welcome rush. Whether or not it's any nutritional value or not at least in your mind it's Reporter: Four days after he first set out, someone on a snowmobile stumbled upon them and called emergency rescue who discovered the duo exhausted but happy to be alive. I'm someone that lives with this dog alone in the woods middle of nowhere for a reason. I went completely unprepared and there is a lot of mistakes made. Reporter: Okay, but before you go put this in your survival kit when you go out in the wilderness next time, very small amount possibly of sugar in here that could sustain you, but, again, you're talking about a teaspoon, tablespoon, we don't know how many he had but he survived and he had these. He didn't survive because he had these. A person can survive for five days without food. He had snow around so probably had water and was fine, don't think you can survive off this packet. An empty stomach on hot sauce. They're giving him a free year of taco bell food which is maybe a bigger threat to his health than being stranded in the wilderness. Oh. They have salads. It's fine. It's great. We ought to send him some protein bars. Y'all just have a way of just taking us all on -- I sat out. I'm with you, my man.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.