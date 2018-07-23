Transcript for Man escapes charges in deadly shooting over a parking space

S way T work WHE H killed. Thetandr ground law. The conontation stated a an argument over handicapped parking spot and escalated a deadly shng. Ginitez isere with that story. Od morning gio. Or good morning. It was all caught oncamera. The argument, the push to the ground andhehooting that ended it all. Morning, T man's girlfriend says the shooter got away wh murder you're king at surveillance video of fightver a parking space that eith an unarmed 28-year-old er of three ki Florida police not charginghe gun calling it an example O the contentious soalled stand ground law. I jus want justice. Ning to be done becais is not right. Reporter: Brittany jacs was sitting her boyfriend' ling car wn she says 47-year-old Michael Drejka approached to chichi illegally parked in an handicapped spot. Her boyfri went inside to buy snacks.u can see Mcglockton walk out ru over a drejkao the ground. He's push T man away from his girl, youknow, telling hi T get away. Reporter: Butn the irreversible Happ Drejka takes out a gun and shoots Mcglockton. Mcglockton holding his cst runs back intohe store. Jacobs and the children watch fromhe car. He collapsed in frontf my son and within 30es he was gone. Reporter: Mcglockton was taken to the hosl where wa pronounced dead. This morning,re reports that Drejka, shr, has been knownoave angry encounters overparking. E he said he'll shoot me Reporter: Therewn says he's even sh to call the cops on him forfronting R ctomers over rking. For the parking lot stupidn to argue to find someone to argueth. Rolhis shootingself-defense. The stand Y ground givers floridians the right to protect themselves if they fee threatened. It was used as argument for former neighborhood wahman georgmmerman who killed trayvon martin in the shooting andzimmermas acquittal sparking national out back in earwater ernight the girlfriend asking justice. He was a good mnd all he was trying to do was ptect his family. Reporr: Meanwhile the local sotg falls underthat stand your groun law, he's not saying hgrees with it police will now sen thease over to the state ey's office for a final decision, robi All ri O, joining us is sunny in, a former federal prosecutor. Is being -- good morning,sunny. I mean WSAW thisid & being shoved to theround walking away, was goack T his car. Wntinuing to cononm. That's the problem withhe and your ground laws. It allows aerson to use deadly if he or she reasoy believesy aren danger of any harm O death and it also sort of eliminates this duty to retrea used be wn you were in public you had flee. You had to retreatm a situation. Even if the allege a- E clearly turning and walking back to his car. He sees this confrontation. We heard his girlfrid say he was doing nothing more than ecfamily. And shg him the ground. Why isn't that stificatio Why wasn't he standing H ground? That's the tricky thing about standou ground. Perhaps he was feeling threatened perhaps he was feeling the need to defdmsf and toefend his spouse, defend his child but th it shifts when he pushes the otherson a now that on can stand their ground. It cant ofhe wild, wild westprosecutor don't lik the stand your ground laws. When it was passed in 25, law enforcencials oppedt but here we are years land two dozen states havesethese laws. Two dozenstat. Or little over two dozen. Okay. Heardn gio'she store owner and othersaying that T Soter is known to be have altcations like this as far as shooting but a indicates with peoeing. So will that play in I he charged play into it because it's almost LI he's looking for a fight. You would think, B, you know, stand your law wereeant to allow this kind behavior. They were meant to make S rage residents could protect themselvhout fear of not onlyriminal prosetion but civil prosecution as we.so the question is will the state's attorney chargehis person? In the past we've seen what haedhe trayvon Marti casendrosecutors lose these cases. In Florida even police officers are using snd sound. Do think he's going to be charged? I just really't tnkso. You C understand why the sherprd of on the state attorney. Under the lawelievetr not,f -- eve if tff believes that Shi was wrong, but self-defensepplies stand your ground laws apply, they cannot Arre. Thre not allowed to arrest meone. Say that -- so they still could not have the right to arst him. Even, even if he realize something sally wrong, this sheriff believes that standyo laws apply he is notlowed under the law to make a arrestch you see the shift to thestate's attoey. Ie sense, all right. Or no sense at all actually. Yeah. Right, suy, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.