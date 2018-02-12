-
Now Playing: Could this be the craziest Christmas lights display in America?
-
Now Playing: National Christmas Tree lighting: Fast facts
-
Now Playing: Family looking for answers after woman disappears while on vacation in Costa Rica
-
Now Playing: Search underway after convicted murderer escapes prison by posing as his cellmate
-
Now Playing: Makeshift memorials being set up in President George H.W. Bush's home state
-
Now Playing: Man mistakes decoration and runs to the rescue
-
Now Playing: Severe storms slam the Midwest as snow storm hammers the Central
-
Now Playing: Anchorage starts cleaning up after massive earthquake
-
Now Playing: Condolences pour in following the death of George H.W. Bush
-
Now Playing: Defense Secretary quotes Nike over president's request to serve
-
Now Playing: The original Air Force One overlooks mountains in Simi Valley, CA
-
Now Playing: The original Air Force One on display ahead of Reagan National Defense Forum
-
Now Playing: Former President Clinton reads note left by George H.W. Bush: 'I love that letter'
-
Now Playing: Holiday miracle for pregnant mother
-
Now Playing: Massive earthquake hits Alaska
-
Now Playing: Woman's family believes husband's killer is still out there: Part 6
-
Now Playing: A shocking verdict, and a 27-year prison sentence for Texas woman: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman indicted for brutal murder of husband after three decades of marriage: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Woman goes from grieving widow to suspect in husband's murder: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Woman discovered tied up in a closet, husband stabbed, beaten to death: Part 2