Transcript for Manhunt underway for gunman who killed 7-year-old girl

Now to the search at this hour for a gunman who killed a 7-year-old girl in Texas while she was in the car with her family. The reward to find the shooter growing to $35,000 overnight as the girl's mother speaks out from her hospital bed. ABC's linsey Davis is here and police are calling it a totally unprovoked attack. Reporter: They are. They are calling it a senseless act, Lapore that Washington says she doesn't know the man or his motivation but knows he intentionally shot and killed her 7-year-old daughter Jazmine and she and Jazmine's father are pleading for justice. A massive manhunt this morning for the man who shot and killed a 7-year-old girl and injured her mother. One party appears to be trapped inside the vehicle possibly deceased. Reporter: 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was in a car with her three siblings and mother Lapore that Washington and just passed a Walmart when a car pulled alongside them. I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, hit me in my arm. They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. Reporter: It was one of her daughters who alerted her about Jazmine. She said, momma, Jazmine is not moving. She's not talking. I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head. Reporter: Police don't know if the shooting was targeted or random. Only releasing this image. The suspect described as a white male in his 40s with a beard. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and fleeing in this red pickup truck without a license plate. The local sheriff's department is asking area residents to check their surveillance videos to help find clues about the killer as Jazmine's family is calling for justice. From the bottom of my heart, whoever know anything, please step up at this point in time and help me and my family get justice for my baby girl. Reporter: The motive is still unknown. Detectives are trying to determine if the shooting was targeted or random or if this was a hate crime. Jazmine's mom is expected to make a full recovery. No doubt certainly heartbreak. So sad. Incredibly sad. Thank you so much.

