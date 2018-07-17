Transcript for Masked men shoot more than 30 rounds at teen girls in car

Now to that scary closeall aroup of teenage girls pulling tne of their shows when S two men lurking ide. Thosn then opening fire on their car. ABC's erielle ef is her erielle, those teenagers are lucky te alive. They certainly are. Police tell us it is a miracle all tee survived. Hadowy inc viewed more than 5.5 million times on Facebook. The vide is very real and very distng. This video showing the mom Sierra Sims and her twoends rerned from a fun night out and sud ce upon this terrifying sig pull into her driveway. Masked men crouching by a fence in R yard. There's somebody standing O the side of my house. It looks like they're trying get in. They're trying run. Reporter: She called dispatch anri to flash her high beepsthe men T sca tm off but the intruders won E attack. Unhing a barrage of bullets shooting moren0 rounds at th piercinhe front tires. Dve fast, go hey shot at my tires. Theytt my 250irs. I can't. The frienpe off and say the men followed them in hot pursuit still firing. They maned to seek refuge in a neor'sront yard as glass sttered around them. E we that he had a gun, I dn'tnkre going to start soting atus. I jus T they were up to something. Reporter: She show the us where theghtening incident happened. The remnants of thehooting en in the neighbors' carsnd hopes. Itill DL safe. I'm still P but I'm just -- I'm ting to LE as Normal as possible. Reporter: One of Sierra's friends speaking to ABC affiliate KSAT asking Noto ow her face. It wasn't like T tried scaring us away. D to like kill us. Reporr:his morning police say those three scts are still the run. There's now a $5,000 reward for any information that les to an Arre. O my gosh. Lassic CAS O the wrong place at the wrong time. Absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.