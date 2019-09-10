Transcript for Matt Lauer accused of rape by former producer

new allegations against Matt Lauer. "Variety" reporting an an excerpt from Ronan farrow's new book "Catch and kill" which details an on the record accusation of rape against Lauer from a producer who worked with him in 2014. Eva pilgrim has the story. Reporter: Good morning. That producer coming forward in the new book with detailed claims of how the alleged assault happened while she was traveling on assignment. Ronan farrow's new book "Catch and kill" which details his investigation into Harvey Weinstein as well as his attempts to get his hen employer NBC news to broadcast the story. Now new allegations surfacing about former "Today" anchor Matt Lauer who was fired from NBC in 2017 for alleged sexual misconduct. According to "Variety" which obtained excerpts from the book a former NBC news producer who worked with Meredith Viera has come forward identifying herself in farrow's book and stating that Lauer sexually assaulted her at the 2014 Sochi olympics. According to the woman's account in "Catch and kill," Lauer joined her and Meredith Viera for drinks went back to his room twice, once to retrieve her press credential and another because he invited her back to the room and once in the room said Lauer pushed her against the door and kissed her then pushed her Onnen to the bed. According to the "Variety" excerpts she said she was in the midst of telling him no when he just did it. It hurt so bad. I remember thinking, is this normal? The woman telling farrow it was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent. It was noncon sense wham in that I said multiple times that I didn't want to. Back in New York City according to the excerpts the woman told farrow she went on to have further sexual encounters with Lauer that were consensual. According to the account she told colleagues and superiors at NBC but nothing happened until she went to Meredith Viera and told her what happened. Vieira urged her to go to NBC resources with a lawyer. Lauer said I fully acknowledge I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and prince pal at NBC. However, I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part at any time are absolutely false. And the book also presents farrow's account of his investigation into Harvey wine stein and his efforts to get that story on the air at NBC. Eventually he had to take the story to a magazine to get it published. George. Okay, thanks. Ronan farrow will be here live Friday morning for an exclusive

