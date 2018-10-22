Transcript for Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.6 billion

It's mega millions time. The jackpot now $1.6 billion now. Gio Benitez here. If there is a single winner, that person leaps onto the "Forbes" list of world's richest people. Reporter: If they take that lump sum cash option that's still $904 million. It's a high stakes countdown for the payout. The biggest jackpot ever, and we can't say it enough, $1.6 billion. The winner of the game would join the ranks of the wealthiest people on Earth, surpassing like celebrities like lady gaga, George Lopez and George Clooney. Everybody is looking to win a little piece of the pie. Reporter: The last time someone won the mega millions, it was back in July in an office pool. Everybody sharing $543 million. This woman hoping she has similar luck. Her group called the happy hours. They post their tickets online. There is no play. There is just dreams. We're just hoping and of course, you know, nobody will quit their job. Reporter: Take the construction worker in new Jersey who was in charge of buying the lottery tickets for his work pool, but without telling anyone, he claimed the $38 million win for himself alone. He was sued and lost which is why experts say set the ground rules early and in writing. Appoint a lottery captain whose job it is to collect the money, buy the ticket, secure the ticket, photocopy the ticket so no one can claim the ticket belongs to them. Reporter: Get that in writing. The odds of winning are 1 in 302 million. That means there are 302 million combinations. If you had enough money to buy all the tickets, win and choose the lump sum cash payout, you would end up with a $300 million profit. If you are not, you lost $302 million.

