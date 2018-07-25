Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public

More
Lanny Davis speaks out on "GMA" about a taped conversation between Cohen and then candidate-Donald Trump about buying the rights to a woman's story.
4:49 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56804599,"title":"Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public","duration":"4:49","description":"Lanny Davis speaks out on \"GMA\" about a taped conversation between Cohen and then candidate-Donald Trump about buying the rights to a woman's story.","url":"/GMA/News/video/michael-cohens-attorney-tape-trump-made-public-56804599","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.