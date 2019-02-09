Transcript for Millions in US ordered to evacuate ahead of Dorian

Here in the United States more than 2 million people have already been ordered to evacuate along the coastline. 1.3 million in Georgia and south Carolina and more than a million expected to be affected by evacuation orders in at least 8 Florida counties. Gio Benitez is in one standing by in Daytona Beach where a mandatory order is already in effect this morning. Gio, good morning. Reporter: Hey, Amy, good morning to you. Yeah, ginger talked about those watches and warnings up and down the Florida coast. Well, that's why these evacuation orders are in place as well this morning. Take a look behind me. Remember, this is labor day in Daytona Beach, Florida and you can just see it is just so empty. That is good news. It means a lot of these tourists have left pre-emptively. Now it's time to get the residents out and the elderly out especially. Take a look at this video now out of Boynton beach, Florida and we have police there going door to door in the evacuation Zones. A lot of these coastal areas tend to flood very easily so they want people out now. This morning mandatory evacuations have now been ordered from palm beach all the way up to Jacksonville, the governor here suspending tolls on highways to get people out easily. Let's take a look now at south Carolina because official there have ordered mandatory evacuations for nearly a million residents, that one takes effect tomorrow at noon. Amy. Gio, I know that you and I both covered a lot of these storms. When officials put out those mandatory evacuation orders it's important to obey them now. Tell us why. Absolutely because you know what, if you are in the storm and you need some help it's very likely that you won't have access to any emergency services during the storm or immediately after, so if you have that mandatory evacuation, it is time to get out. Amy. Very important advice there, gio, thank you so much.

