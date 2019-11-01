Transcript for Missing teen found alive months after parents murdered

breaking news. The Wisconsin teen, Jayme Closs, who has been missing for months has now been found. She disappeared back in October when her parents were murdered. Family and friends and authorities have been desperately searching for her ever since and overnight, she was rescued, let's go right to Alex Perez there in Wisconsin, Alex, they've got a suspect in custody. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Cecilia. This is the moment Jayme's family has been hoping and praying for, she is safe and sound and authorities are now working to figure out what exactly she has endured the last few months. This morning, a family's prayers answered. A 13-year-old, Jayme Closs, found alive as she vanished three months ago after her parents were killed. The teen located in Douglas county, Wisconsin, nearly 70 miles away from where she was last seen in Barron. According to KSTP Closs ran up to a woman walking her dog screaming for help saying she had been abducted and that her captor murdered her parents. That good samaritan then running to a neighbor's home for help. Those neighbors telling "The Minneapolis star tribune" that Jayme was skinny with matted hair wearing shoes too big for her feet. The couple offering her food and water and introducing her to their puppy while waiting for police. She was taken to a hospital overnight. Her emotional grandfather speaking with KSTP shortly after learning Jayme was found alive. What's your reaction, sir? My reaction? Wow. Whoopie. I've never been so happy for two months. Reporter: October 15th, police responding to a 911 call from the Closs home around 1:00 A.M. Did it sound like somebody needed help? Did it sound like danger? There was some kind of commotion on that tape and so we went and responded as we normally do to any 911 call and that's when we discovered two deceased people when we arrived on scene. Reporter: The commotion they heard led police to believe Jayme was home. Authorities responded within four minutes and Jayme was gone. Inside the door kicked , no weapon on the scene, but Jayme's parents Denise and James brutally murdered. Well, let's see what we can find. Reporter: Police worked around the clock following thousands of tips from across the country. Local, state and federal officials scoured the area for months. Hundreds of community volunteers joining the effort in of getting one step closer to finding Jayme. This morning, police say they have a suspect in custody as Jayme is set to reunite with her family. And at this point authorities have not released many details about that suspect, but we are expecting to learn more very soon. Investigators plan an update on this case later this morning. Cecilia. Okay, Alex, thank you. Jayme's aunt and godmother join us by phone from Barron, Wisconsin. Thanks for being here this morning. We can't say how happy we are enough that Jayme is safe. What can you tell us about how she's doing this morning? I haven't got to see her yet but I get to see her this afternoon and I hear she is doing great and she's getting rest right now. Oh, that makes us so happy. Can you walk us through that moment that you found out that Jayme is safe? Oh, I just cried and lots of happy tears. And I just wanted to scream very loudly. How did you find out? The sheriff came to my house and an investigator. And can you share with us any details about what they told you about what these past few months have been like for her? He said that she's safe. We have her a hospital and they're getting her checked out and they have a suspect in custody and that's all I know so far. That's all you know and I'm sure you have a lot of questions, you and the entire family and the community have a lot of questions. What more do you know about when she's going to be reunited with you guys? She will be reunited with me this afternoon. I will get to see her later today. And -- Afternoon sometime. And do you have any more details about how she was found? That's all I know is that she escaped from where she was being held and she saw a lady walking the dog and she ran to the lady yelling for help and the lady helped her and they went to a nearby neighbor's house and she had large shoes on that were too big on her and she was pretty dirty and her hair was matted and they offered her food and water but she declined and then they called, of course, when they got there they called 911 right away and somebody responded right away. Authorities haven't been able to give you many more details about her experience? No, I haven't had any of that yet. I will get all those details this afternoon when I meet with the FBI agents. But you say you found out that she is doing well and her condition is as good as could be expected. Yes, yep. She's talking. I'm sorry. Go ahead. You say she's talking. Yep, and she's talking, yep, and she's doing very well, they said. What is the first thing you will say to Jayme? I'l her the biggest hug and just tell her I'm here for her and I love her very much. And we know that that whole community, thousands of people say to the community this morning? Oh, I do. I thank the community for not giving up hope and for helping us and for continuing prayers and helping us get this girl home and for all theters and everything out there. She said he knew who Jayme was right away from posters she saw. And no one gave up hope, miss Smith, thank you so much for joining us this morning. We are so happy for this ending that Jayme is home safe. What an amazing story. Tragic story but as good of an ending as you could hope for. We move on to Washington and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.