Transcript for Missing young woman found alive in Boston projects

We'll get the latest on Olivia ambrose. The young woman who went missing after leaving a bar found alive by police. The suspect is now in custody facing kidnapping charges and ABC's whit Johnson is in Boston with the story. Good morning, whit. Reporter: George, good morning to you. Olivia ambrose is back home with her family after a medical evaluation and a terrifying ordeal. She had just moved to Boston to work for a software company and was celebrating at this bar with friends and family but that night police say she was taken against her will. We are beyond happy to have liviy home. Reporter: Overwhelming relief. Police finding her alive in this Boston area housing development after she had gone missing for nearly three days. We're grateful. We know that many times the outcome isn't this. Reporter: Police locating ambrose at the apartment of 38-year-old suspect Victor Pena seen here in handcuffs in this exclusive video from our ABC affiliate WCVB. With we made entry into that apartment, we eventually separated them and the suspect was eventually apprehended. Reporter: Ambrose vanished after a night on the town. Police released these photos showing Pena as a person of interest leaving the train station and a detailed time line of ambrose's movements. Ambrose left her sister and friends at Hennessey's bar around 11:00 P.M. Saturday night. Shortly after she was approached by two men, one seen on surveillance video putting his arms around her clutching her, police say. The other man who has not been identified disappears soon after. Ambrose and her assailant spotted on surveillance at numerous subway stops around Boston. It's obvious from the video surveillance she did not go willingly. Reporter: Her sister frantic to find her. I went to her apartment and she hadn't been there, like it was set for her to come home, pajamas on the bed. Reporter: Police able to track ambrose down at Pena's apartment after her cell phone pinged in the area. And police say Victor Pena was taken into custody inside that apartment without incident scheduled to be arraigned in court later today.

