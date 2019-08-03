Missouri bus driver saves choking student

More
A woman who has been a bus driver for seven years saved a young boy who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver.
0:35 | 03/08/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missouri bus driver saves choking student

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61558530,"title":"Missouri bus driver saves choking student","duration":"0:35","description":"A woman who has been a bus driver for seven years saved a young boy who was choking by performing the Heimlich maneuver. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/missouri-bus-driver-saves-choking-student-61558530","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.