Missouri governor resigns amid allegations

Gov. Eric Greitens has been accused by an ex-mistress of threatening and mistreating her, and he faces allegations of wrongfully obtaining a charity donor list.
1:40 | 05/30/18

Transcript for Missouri governor resigns amid allegations
Now T that political scanin Missouri where Eric greitens said he wilesign stepping down under political anga pressure facing mounting aatns that began with T disturbing account from his ex-mistres andlex Perez the latest. Good morni Reporter: Good morn George. Legislators here at capitol already started the impeachment proc the governor vowed T remain I office but all oft snly changed with his surprise announcement. Missouri governor egreitens a rising tar in the Republican party who ran on family values overnight buckling under pressure. I am Anning that I will resign as governor of Missouri. Reporter: The embattled good unable to survi bipartisriticism that began swirling after he was cha wielony invasion of privacy, those ges stemming from a affair with hismer iresser before he was nor. A case thatbb nna henes. The woman accused H ofin a partiallyude P of her and threatening to distribute I if she told any of their sexual encounters. Greitens admitted to the affair but de anywrongdoing. Thisorde has been designed to cause idible amount of strain on my family. Reporter: Investigators never found the aed picture those charges weredismissed. A great deal O works left undo E time has come, though, to tend those who have wod. Reporter: His legal troubles O just yet. A spec psecutor is now looking at that privacy invasion charge again. Now Hawaii. New concerns from that volcano lava flows CING a highway

