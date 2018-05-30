Transcript for Missouri governor resigns amid allegations

Now T that political scanin Missouri where Eric greitens said he wilesign stepping down under political anga pressure facing mounting aatns that began with T disturbing account from his ex-mistres andlex Perez the latest. Good morni Reporter: Good morn George. Legislators here at capitol already started the impeachment proc the governor vowed T remain I office but all oft snly changed with his surprise announcement. Missouri governor egreitens a rising tar in the Republican party who ran on family values overnight buckling under pressure. I am Anning that I will resign as governor of Missouri. Reporter: The embattled good unable to survi bipartisriticism that began swirling after he was cha wielony invasion of privacy, those ges stemming from a affair with hismer iresser before he was nor. A case thatbb nna henes. The woman accused H ofin a partiallyude P of her and threatening to distribute I if she told any of their sexual encounters. Greitens admitted to the affair but de anywrongdoing. Thisorde has been designed to cause idible amount of strain on my family. Reporter: Investigators never found the aed picture those charges weredismissed. A great deal O works left undo E time has come, though, to tend those who have wod. Reporter: His legal troubles O just yet. A spec psecutor is now looking at that privacy invasion charge again.

