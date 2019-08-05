Transcript for Mom of slain college student shares her story

Now that exclusive interview with the mother of mollie Tibbetts. The Iowa college student killed last year after she went for a jog. Today mollie's 21st birthday. Her another is sharing her story with Paula Faris who has that for us. A tough interview for any parent to do. She says there are good days, there are bad days but on this day, may 8th, what would have been mollie's 21st birthday she wants to celebrate her-and start a movement, mollie's movement. It was indescribable and it took a higher power to get me through it. Reporter: Laura Calderwood speaking out for the first time on camera since the body of her daughter mollie Tibbetts was discovered last summer alongside a rural cornfield killed while jogging in Brooklyn, Iowa. I don't want to feel anger. So I just -- I don spend a lot of time thinking about it at all. I mean, people have asked me, you know, will you ever forgive him and I said I've gone nowhere near that. Reporter: It was the missing persons case that captivated the nation. This morning, the FBI and law enforcement across Iowa joining the intense search to track down 20-year-old mollie Tibbetts. Reporter: After a month-long search, authorities made the grim discovery, led there by her alleged killer cristhian Rivera. Did you kill mollie Tibbetts? Reporter: After the arrest he was identified as an undocumented immigrant sparking a nationwide debate on immigration and the president's proposed border wall. A person came in from Mexico illegally and killed her. We need the wall. Reporter: But tibs' father rob immediately responded writing an editorial at her eulogy, I said mollie was nobody's victim, nor is she a pawn in others' debate. On behalf of my family and mollie's memory, I'm imploring you to stop. And now mollie's mother, Laura Calderwood who has remained largely silent since she was killed has made what some called a powerful decision offering a home to an undocumented immigrant, an acquaintance of her daughter's alleged killer at her son's Scott's surging. U little cease' parents were leaving town and he is a senior and it was very important for him and for his parents to have him finish his senior year. And so Scott simply asked me on a Sunday night, can we adopt U ulysees. And I said no but if he needs a place to live he can move in. I know I did the right thing and saw it from the first day he moved in. Ulysses or uly as she calls him lives in the same home mollie did. I hope we set a good example and with all the kindness that was given to my family and to the community, keep that in mind and pay that forward. Reporter: And now on what would be mollie's 21st birthday she's rallying the community in honor of her daughter's memory raising funds for the local opera house. Mollie was very dedicated to theater arts. She was in plays from the time we moved. We are asking people to donate $21 in honor of mollie and that it will start a -- people thinking about paying kindness forward. They're also encouraging people to perform 21 acts of kindness in mollie's memory today. This Brooklyn opera house was special to the family and volunteered there and hoping it can be fully restored allowing mollie's spirit to continue. I hope we're setting a good example. They really are. Strong parents, wow. Thank you for bringing that to us, Paula.

