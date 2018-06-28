Transcript for Mom shoots man who met her daughter through app

cover story. It is time. Very different kind of story, cracking the kid code, new warning about the apps your kids may be using and find out who they're talking to online. When you hear this you'll know why. Whit Johnson has more. Reporter: There are scary stories here. Difficult for parents to prepare for an event they can't even imagine happening. This is something all parents are going to want to pay attention to. This morning, a new warning about what your kids could be doing online and you don't even know it. With over 2 billion active gamers worldwide many of them kid, there are an increasing number of ways that they can communicate inside the popular multiplayer games including apps that are particularly hard for parents to monitor. There's many ways for gamers to communicate with strangers online so it's really about parents talking T@ their kis about what they're doing. Reporter: One of those discord, a messaging app that lets gamers talk to each other just had a very real-life consequence. This New Zealand man is facing charges after a bizarre 8500-mile journey to the U.S. Investigators say 25-year-old Troy George Skinner was targeting a 14-year-old girl he'd met through the app discord and attempted to break into her home outside Richmond, Virginia. That's when the girl's mother shot him twice. Go ahead, 520? This is a scary situation. Doesn't happen every day. Has definitely happened in the past and unfortunately will likely happen again but it's knol not something we see every day. We want parents to not freak out. You know, not to scare their children but to understand the dangers that they face online. That talking to strangers online is not a healthy thing for young children to be doing. Reporter: According to investigators the 14-year-old claimed she did not give Skinner her address and did not know he was flying to see her. In a statement, the company saying we take our community's safety very seriously and are constantly assessing and improving our trust and safety measures. We urge parents to teach their children the risks of communicating online and the importance of chatting to only those they know. Can be difficult to monitor everything that your child is doing and that's why it's so important to have ongoing and successful conversations with your children and empower them to make the safe and smart decision. And the center for missing and exploited children also suggesting that any children contacted online should actually leave a tip on their cybertip line, easy to remember. Cybertipline.org and authorities can monitor and track any potential threats.

