Transcript for Nashville man killed by concrete dropped off overpass

George, now we have the investigation that is under way into a deadly highway incident. A driver killed after his car was hit by a concrete slab thrown from an overpass. Now, police are searching for the person who did that. Alex Perez has that story for us. Good morning, Alex. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Authorities say they know this was not a freak accident because that concrete slab did not match the concrete on the overpass. They say it came from somewhere else. This morning, an urgent manhunt underway in Tennessee for a suspect police say threw this chunk of concrete off an overpass in the early morning hours Tuesday. Fatal crash scene. Reporter: That smashed through the windshield of this car instantly killing 54-year-old Joe Shelton. His car careened into a pickup truck and then a guardrail before coming to a stop. The world is such a bad place right now. People do things without thinking of the consequences. Reporter: Investigators are calling it an intentional act and scouring surveillance footage for any sign of a possible suspect. This is just the latest in a series of overpass tragedies. Last summer five teens were arrested after they threw rocks off an overpass on I-75 in Michigan striking and killing 32-year-old Kenny white who was a passenger in a van. Just went underneath the bridge and something hit me car. Reporter: Four teens pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after they threw a sandbag off an overpass killing a passenger. And authorities are hoping any drivers who may have seen something suspicious that morning will now contact police.

