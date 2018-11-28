National Guardsman disappears after Thanksgiving

Jordan Middlebrooks, 21, vanished on the morning of Nov. 23 after spending the previous evening with friends at a bar in Cincinnati, authorities said.
Video Transcript
Transcript for National Guardsman disappears after Thanksgiving

