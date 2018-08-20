-
Now Playing: Husband arrested in connection to missing wife, young daughters in Colorado
-
Now Playing: New details on husband arrested for killing wife, daughters
-
Now Playing: IndyCar driver airlifted after violent crash
-
Now Playing: There's still time to check out these top summer reads
-
Now Playing: How much should parents pressure picky eaters?
-
Now Playing: How to wear some of this fall's hottest fashion trends
-
Now Playing: 'Crazy Rich Asians' blows up the weekend box office
-
Now Playing: Dealing with your kids and 'racy' photos on social media
-
Now Playing: How hot can stroller seats get in the summer?
-
Now Playing: Janet Jackson releases new music with Daddy Yankee
-
Now Playing: Nun throws amazing first pitch at White Sox game
-
Now Playing: Former Miss America slams pageant, calls for Gretchen Carlson to step down
-
Now Playing: Neighbor knew something was 'seriously wrong' before man confessed to killing family
-
Now Playing: Outrage over ICE arrest of man taking pregnant wife to hospital
-
Now Playing: Woman survives 10 hours at sea after falling overboard on cruise
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser faces her own sexual assault allegations
-
Now Playing: Trump rants over Mueller meeting with White House lawyer
-
Now Playing: Thunderstorms, tornadoes sweep through the heartland
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt in Nashville for 'cold blooded killers'
-
Now Playing: Take it from Gina Rodriguez: 'I'm the educated Latina you've been warned about'