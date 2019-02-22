-
Now Playing: Nike to investigate Duke star's torn shoe, injury
-
Now Playing: Ex-Uber driver tries to blame app for deadly rampage
-
Now Playing: Nike investigates Duke star's broken shoe
-
Now Playing: Texas student arrested for bringing blade, 'hit list' to middle school
-
Now Playing: New details in Coast Guard officer's alleged terror plot
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Rare snow falls in California ahead of Oscars
-
Now Playing: Driver avoids tragedy as plank from subway platform spears windshield
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day
-
Now Playing: This woman wore her wedding dress on her honeymoon around the world
-
Now Playing: Winter storm brings rare snowfall to the Las Vegas Strip
-
Now Playing: Syracuse basketball coach involved in fatal car accident
-
Now Playing: College student blows Michael Buble away with her rendition of 'At Last'
-
Now Playing: Port Richey mayor arrested after shots fired
-
Now Playing: Coast Guard officer accused of suspected mass attack plot
-
Now Playing: Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
-
Now Playing: Election fraud scandal brings new election in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': Police
-
Now Playing: Judge ordered Roger Stone to not discuss criminal case after crosshairs post
-
Now Playing: Miracle Medicine: Inter-uterine surgery for spina bifida