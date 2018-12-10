Transcript for Nike signs 1st athlete with cerebral palsy

We are back with a feel good story. We all need it. It's about the young athlete overcoming incredible odds and he's inspiring so many. Now he's getting the surprise of his life and T.J. Holmes, the man, the king of the surprises here with the story. Okay, Nike surprised him with an endorsement deal. That's a pretty good surprise but when you see this video of his reaction, you're going to know that something else is at play here. What is going on, this is way young man who signed a deal as a runner who not too long ago as a kid struggled to even walk. 20-year-old Justin Gallegos just wants to run. He won't let anything stop him. Not even cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder that affects muscle coordination which makes every step a challenge for him. Justin's love for running has led him to partner with Nike to develop a running shoe for athletes with disabilities. I may not feel like a shoe can change your life or impact you, but this shoe has definitely helped my training. Reporter: Now the university of Oregon sophomore is making history becoming the first athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike. He learned the news when he crossed the finish line of what he thought was a regular training run. Exhausted, this happened. He posted a photo signing the contract on Instagram and wrote, growing up with a disability, the thought of becoming a professional athlete as I have said before is like the thought of climbing mt. Everest. I love you. Good things happen, right. Reporter: Justin wrote hard work pays off. Thank you everyone for helping show the world that there is no such thick as a disability. He needed a walker at times and wore braces as a kid. He is a professional runner now. He is a professional athlete and his point there showing people there's no such thing as a disability. Think of every kid going through something who can look up at this and say, okay, I got something I can do. It's okay. I can be a pro athlete too if I want to. This is a great story. On a Friday, it can be a rough week and rough news, good to see something like this. All I can say is, Michael Jordan, move over. Slow down now. You never know. All right, thank you, T.J., appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.