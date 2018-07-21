NTSB investigating duck boat accident

More
Were critical weather warning signs missed that could have prevented the tragedy?
2:16 | 07/21/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NTSB investigating duck boat accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56730483,"title":"NTSB investigating duck boat accident","duration":"2:16","description":"Were critical weather warning signs missed that could have prevented the tragedy?","url":"/GMA/News/video/ntsb-investigating-duck-boat-accident-56730483","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.